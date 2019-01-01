Austrian GP Review

Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas, Jess McFadyen and Megan White to analyse how the Ferrari pace was different between the Sprint and the Grand Prix. Max Verstappen came home second as Charles Leclerc ended his barron run of races to win from second on the grid. Carlos Sainz escaped unharmed from a fast-spreading fire as he pulled off the track but couldn’t jump out until help arrived because of the pitch of the service road. And we talk about Mick Schumacher who won driver of the day for his best finish in Formula 1 so far with sixth place, behind Lewis Hamilton (3rd) , George Russell (4th) and Esteban Ocon (5th).