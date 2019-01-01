Rally Estonia Preview

Round 7 of the World Rally Championship in Estonia kicks off tomorrow just after 6:30pm UK, and Martyn Lee is joined by Tom Howard to preview the action.



Safari Rally Kenya was a car-breaker with harsh conditions hurting many teams and drivers, whilst 2022's sensation Kalle Rovanpera dominated from first on the road. Can home hero Ott Tanak fight back at an event he has won multiple times, and will Toyota's upgrade package be another blow for the teams playing catch up?



On the podcast today, Tom is joined by M-Sport Team principal Richard Millener, reflecting on Safari and looking to Estonia. We'll hear about their solutions to reliability issues and how he is expecting Craig Breen to deliver in Estonia. Tom has also spoken with Hyundai Deputy team director Julien Moncet about the parts shortages causing a supply "nightmare".