Hungarian GP Review

Formula 1 heads into the Summer break with it’s reigning champ and title favourite eighty points ahead of his main rival. Max Verstappen started tenth, carved his way through the field, Red Bull strategists made bold calls and the RFB18 was the class of the pack.



Once again we saw both Mercedes on the podium, in a boost to the team before the summer break. And once again, we saw the Ferrari pit wall make questionable calls which put their drivers on the back foot.



Joining Martyn Lee to discuss today’s grand prix are Luke Smith, Jess McFadyen and Kevin Turner.