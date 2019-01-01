Alonso, Piastri, Aston and Alpine - Making Sense Of Driver Market Madness

Since Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement the driver market has moved at breakneck pace. Fernando Alonso was confirmed for a place at Aston Martin in 2023, which should have opened the door for an Alpine race seat for Formula 2 champ Oscar Piastri. However a bizarre set of public announcements saw the team confirm Piastri for '23, only for the driver to respond on social media saying he will not race at Alpine.



Joining Martyn Lee to discuss all news and possible implications are Matt Kew, Alex Kalinauckas and Luke Smith.