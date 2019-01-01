Rally Finland Review + Tom's Toyota Co-Drive

Last weekend witnessed a truly incredible Rally Finland with WRC's best battling it out for the win. Today on Gravel Notes with Tom Howard he talks to all three podium teams - Tanak, Rovanpera and Lappi. We also hear how Hyundai ended Toyota's winning streak in Finland, and how the land of 1000 lakes was able to keep Lappi's car topped up with water after a massive shunt.



Stick around to the end of the podcast because Tom talks about an experience no mere mortal has any business doing - co-driving a top tier rally car alongside one of the worlds best drivers, as he calls the pace notes over 6 kilometres for Takamoto Katsuta in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 car.