Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far. Matt Kew, Alex Kalinauckas and Luke Smith join Martyn Lee to assess every performance on the grid so far.