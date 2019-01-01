How Porsche built the world's greatest sportscar
Episode 661, Aug 30, 01:17 PM
It won Le Mans seven times, six of those consecutively.
It finished Le Mans 1-2-3 the second time it was on track.
It raced at the top level for 15 years with more chassis built than any other racecar.
It made careers and F1 drivers queued up to compete in one.
This is the Porsche 956/962.
Today on the Autosport podcast we tell the story of why it's the greatest sportscar ever raced. We're joined by Serge Vanbockryck, the world’s foremost expert on the car. Serge launched his second book last weekend at Silverstone. It’s a three-volume, 1400-page magnum opus called the Ultimate Works Porsche 962, published by Porter Press.
Later in the podcast we're joined by team owner and driver John Fitzpatrick who was on hand at Silverstone to tell us about his memories of racing the Porsche. Alongside Serge and John are Autosport's sportscar authority Gary Watkins, and your host Martyn Lee.
Find out more about Serge's books here: https://porterpress.co.uk/collections/serge-vanbockryck
