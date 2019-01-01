Soul Driven with Michael Levine
Sep 02, 04:50 AM
Soul Driven with Michael Levine Called by USA Today, "one of Hollywood's brightest and most respected executives," Michael Levine has been responsible for the renowned public relations campaigns for, among others, Michael Jackson, Barbra Streisand, Charlton Heston, Linda Evans, Jon Voight, Suzanne Somers, John Larroquette and Sidney Sheldon. His clients have run from movie stars Michael J. Fox, Demi Moore and Mickey Rooney; to sports heroes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Nancy Kerrigan; to television personalities Hal Linden and Mary Hart; to music figures Fleetwood Mac, Janet Jackson, Tom Petty and David Bowie; to comics such as Sandra Bernhard and George Carlin; to producer Robert Evans. Corporate entertainment clients have included: The Improvisation Comedy Clubs (nationally), The Comedy Store, Sandollar Productions, The Hollywood Athletic Club, among many others. Regarded by the national media as one of the country’s most prominent media expert, Levine has appeared on virtually every major national TV and radio show as a contributing media expert. Frequent appearances on TV include The Today Show, Nightline, Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News, ABC News, MSNBC, PBS, etc. Additionally, Levine appears regularly on radio both nationally and locally. His quotes frequent many major print media ranging from Time Magazine to The Los Angeles Times from Newsweek to The New York Times from U.S.A Today to People Magazine, etc. Levine is the creator of the LBN E-Lert (Levine Breaking News), one of the world’s premier online newsletters, feeding the latest insider breaking news to approximately 474,000 “influencers” in all 50 of the United States and 26 foreign countries including China, India, Japan, Australia, Russia, England, Israel, Germany, South Africa, Mexico, Canada and Korea. Michael Levine is the author of 19 books, with his most recent titled, “Broken Windows, Broken Business” (Warner Books) www.BrokenWindows.com. His previous book “Guerrilla P.R.” (Harper Collins) is the most widely used introduction to P.R. book in the world, and his books have been translated into six languages. Cable News Network (CNN) said of Levine, "He's as focused as a bullet in flight." The late legendary comedian Steve Allen introduced Michael Levine as the "Michael Jordan of Entertainment P.R." ---------------------------