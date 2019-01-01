Dutch GP Qualifying - Verstappen condemns “silly, stupid” fans

Luke Smith and Alex Kalinauckas are at Zandvoort this weekend and witnessed another thrilling qualifying session where the top two were separated by the smallest of margins. The race pace of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari has all been strong on various tyres during practice so we might be set for an unpredictable grand prix tomorrow. Luke and Alex also tackle to issue of flares being set off by Verstappen fans, with one being thrown as Lewis Hamilton exited pit lane, and a flare which was thrown onto the track causing a red flag during qualifying. Both organisers and Max Verstappen have condemned the actions.