There's much to discuss on the podcast today as Formula 1 wraps up it's European races for 2022. Why were we waiting hours for the final grid last night? Could Max Verstappen deliver another recovery drive caused by engine penalties? Or would the Italian fans see their polesitting hero Charles Leclerc stand on top of the infamous Monza podium? To answer all that and more, Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas and Haydn Cobb.