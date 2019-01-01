WRC team orders fallout: How Hyundai orchestrated historic 1-2-3 podium

Martyn Lee is joined by Tom Howard to analyse a fairy tale weekend for Hyundai at WRC's Acropolis Rally Greece.



As other teams fell by the wayside, Hyundai picked up a remarkable 1-2-3 result for the first time in history, and a 1-1-1 result marking their third win in a row (Finland, Belgium and Greece).



What makes this story more remarkable is from how far back Hyundai came in 2022, with a Rally1 challenger developed and built far too late. From the lows of Monte Carlo and Kenya, the team were forced to build reliability whilst watching rivals run away with an early lead.



However, a controversial decision to impose team order to 'bring the cars home' on Sunday called off a duel between Neuville and Tänak, much to the annoyance of the Estonian former champ and his supporters.



