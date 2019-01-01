Top 10... Tyrrell Drivers

Kevin Turner and Stefan Mackley join Martyn Lee for the final part of our current series of "Top 10..." drivers. We're ending with Tyrrell.



Already a successful entrant of other people’s cars, Ken Tyrrell became a Formula 1 constructor at the end of 1970. By the time his team closed its doors at the end of 1998, after being bought by British American Tobacco, Tyrrell had racked up 23 world championship grand prix victories, two drivers’ titles and a constructors’ crown.



While much of that success came in the team’s early days, the well-organised squad was highly respected throughout its three decades and ran some great drivers, including up-and-coming talents.



Despite its financial problems in the second half of its life, Tyrrell is 10th on the all-time world championship wins list, behind Benetton and ahead of BRM.



For this top 10, we considered the amount of success the drivers scored with Tyrrell, the impact they had on the team and the circumstances of their time there. We didn’t include their achievements elsewhere and have excluded the period during which the team ran Matra and March chassis, though that would have made no difference to the final ranking…



