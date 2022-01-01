Reviewing The 2022 Formula 3 Championship

Episode 671,  Sep 28, 04:29 PM

Today we're going from Formula 1 and taking two steps down the single-seater ladder. With the championship wrapped up at Monza, we’re taking a look at FIA Formula 3 

• Why is F3 a series every F1 should have their eye on?
• Who had a standout season this year?
• And which names we might just be seeing a lot more of in the future

Let's get up to speed with Autosport's Megan White.
