Reviewing The 2022 Formula 3 Championship
Episode 671, Sep 28, 04:29 PM
Today we're going from Formula 1 and taking two steps down the single-seater ladder. With the championship wrapped up at Monza, we’re taking a look at FIA Formula 3
• Why is F3 a series every F1 should have their eye on?
• Who had a standout season this year?
• And which names we might just be seeing a lot more of in the future
Let's get up to speed with Autosport's Megan White.