Singapore Practice and Alex's Travel Diary [Part 1]

Today, we're talking about the Singapore GP practice times, some breaking news about two teams possibly exceeding the budget cap and finally something we’ve never done before. So we’d love your feedback.



First up Martyn will run you through the practice results and news, then our Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas has been recording his week since leaving the UK.



The life of a travelling F1 journalist has highs and lows – in return for getting to see cars and drivers up close, they travel the world.



Surely it’s all first class flights and large expense accounts?



The reality is - our team members Alex, Luke, Jonathan and Adam Cooper - live a somewhat nomadic life. And when there are double headers or triple headers, they often won’t get home to their family for weeks on end, flying from race to race.



So we asked Alex to record his experiences each day, and tell us about the life of an F1 journalist.