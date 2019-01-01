Singapore Qualifying and Alex's Travel Diary Part 2

Welcome back to Part 2 of Alex's special travel diary. This is a format we haven't tried before, so we hope you enjoy it. We asked Alex to record a short update at the end of each day to talk about the life of a travelling Formula 1 journalist. Today we hear from Alex getting up close to the cars on Friday morning, and the why he thinks it's important to watch the action from various corners to bring Autosport readers a greatest level of insight. Alex also explains how teams and reporters are staying on UK time, which means a 2pm alarm call and a 6am bed time.



Plus Alex gives a full run down of today's qualifying action and who he tips for a good Sunday afternoon.