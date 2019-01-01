Singapore GP Review
Episode 675, Oct 02, 09:07 PM
Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew and Jess McFadyen to analyse the Singapore GP.
Confirmation of the result took over two hours following an investigation by the stewards. Whilst the provisional result was ultimately confirmed, once again Formula 1 fans were switching off their TV not knowing who the winner was.
On the podcast today we look at the damage caused by such delays and what Formula 1 can do to fix it.
