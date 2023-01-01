How Nyck de Vries earned his 2023 F1 drive

Today we're going to tell you the story behind Nyck de Vries’s crazy 24 hours in Monza.



It was the ultimate job interview for a 2023 Formula 1 contract.



At last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix we were delighted to see Alex Albon return after an emergency appendectomy and serious complications, ultimately requiring him to be put on a ventilator.



It was because Albon couldn’t drive at Monza that Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight, scoring points with a stunning debut drive. And now Autosport sources expect him to partner Yuki Tsunoda at Alpha Tauri next season.



Today:



• Find out about the 60 minute warning he had to ‘suit up’

• His circuitous route to F1, and whether that was looking likely before his Monza performance

• After scoring points on his debut, which other F1 drivers have done the same?



Let's get up to speed with Autosport's Jake Boxall-Legge.