How Kalle Rovanperä just became WRC's youngest champ

Today we're talking about one of the motorsport stories of the year.



If you’re not following this one, prepare to be amazed. Colin McRae’s previous record of being the youngest champion at 27 hasn’t just been beaten, it has been smashed, by 22 year old Finnish driver Kalle Rovanperä.



· How did Kalle break the mould and dominate WRC so young?

· What similarities do the Rovanperä's have to other racing dynasties?

· And what can such a young champion do for the future of the sport?



Let's get up to speed with Autosport's Tom Howard.