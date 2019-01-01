Red Bull's Cost Cap Breach Explained

Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin have both been found to be in breach of Formula 1’s cost cap rules. We're going to tell you exactly what they’ve done, and what it means.



We’ll find out:



• Everything we know so far about Red Bull’s overspend

• How the teams are policed, and why we’re still talking about 2021

• What this mean for the teams who complied, and potential punishment for Red Bull



Let's get up to speed with Autosport's Luke Smith and Martyn Lee