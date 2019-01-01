10 Defining Moments For Verstappen's Championship

As the 2022 Formula 1 season played out, particularly Max Verstappen's battles with Charles Leclerc, we naturally focussed on performances race by race.

Now that Verstappen has secured his second drivers title, we think it's time to reflect on the sheer scale of his dominance. Verstappen won 12 Grand Prix this season plus the sprints in Italy and Austria. Consider we've only had 18 race meetings (with four remaining) and Verstappen didn’t score any points in two of the first three, Bahrain and Australia.



• What were the key moments this year?

• Was it a season Max won, or one Ferrari lost?

• And what does it mean for the future?



Let's get up to speed with Autosport’s Matt Kew and Martyn Lee.