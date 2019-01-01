'It Was Chaotic!': Reviewing A Thrilling F2 Season

Every Formula 1 driver has to fight for their place on the grid, and they only need to glance across to the Formula 2 paddock to see 22 drivers all with an eye of putting you on the unemployment line.

For example, take the next F2 race at Yas Marina in November. Last year’s F2 races were won by Zhou Guanyu and Oscar Piastri, two names which have displaced legends Kimi Räikkönen and Daniel Ricciardo from Alfa Romeo and McLaren respectively.

With a 14 round, 28 race season following F1 around the world, it’s the perfect chance to see legends on their way up, just as GP2 was and to a lesser extent it’s predecessor Formula 3000.

Today we ask:

• How was the 2022 season was dominated by the champion?

• Is this the ultimate open-wheeled spec series?

• And what happens next after you win Formula 2?

Let's get up to speed with Autosport's Megan White and Martyn Lee