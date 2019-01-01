Formula 1 2022 could have been Ferrari’s triumphant return to the top. Both world championships were in play as Ferrari stole an early lead. Three races in, Charles Leclerc was 46 points clear of Max Verstappen and more importantly Ferrari looked to have pace in their pocket.

Fast forward, and in Suzuka just over a week ago Verstappen’s title was a formality with a margin of 113 points over Leclerc, and in Austin this weekend Red Bull could clinch the team battle too.

Ferrari weren’t just bested; they were well and truly beaten.

With four races to go, and no major rules change into next year, what next for Ferrari?

Today we ask:

How much of a missed opportunity was 2022?

How far away are they from beating Red Bull?

And what the drivers can take forward to do battle in 2023?

Let's get up to speed with Autosport's Luke Smith