“From First to Worst”: Vandoorne’s Formula E Team Switch Gamble
Episode 686, Oct 20, 03:47 PM
It’s not unheard of in Motorsport, but certainly not common, for a newly crowned champion driver to up sticks and move to a back-of-the-grid team.
But that’s exactly what is happening in Formula E next season.
Stoffel Vandoorne will move to the Dragon Penske squad as drivers champion and join a team with two points to their name in 2021-2022.
Today we ask:
- How will the grid look different next season as the reigning champ heads from Mercedes to Dragon?
- Why one of the most successful teams might not be on the grid?
- And can the new Gen3 cars provide the entertainment needed to forget about the manufacturers who have recently left the sport?
Let's get up to speed with Autosport’s Jake Boxall-Legge