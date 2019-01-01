“From First to Worst”: Vandoorne’s Formula E Team Switch Gamble

Episode 686,  Oct 20, 03:47 PM

It’s not unheard of in Motorsport, but certainly not common, for a newly crowned champion driver to up sticks and move to a back-of-the-grid team.

But that’s exactly what is happening in Formula E next season.

Stoffel Vandoorne will move to the Dragon Penske squad as drivers champion and join a team with two points to their name in 2021-2022.

Today we ask:

  • How will the grid look different next season as the reigning champ heads from Mercedes to Dragon?
  • Why one of the most successful teams might not be on the grid?
  • And can the new Gen3 cars provide the entertainment needed to forget about the manufacturers who have recently left the sport?

