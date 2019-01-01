“From First to Worst”: Vandoorne’s Formula E Team Switch Gamble

It’s not unheard of in Motorsport, but certainly not common, for a newly crowned champion driver to up sticks and move to a back-of-the-grid team.

But that’s exactly what is happening in Formula E next season.

Stoffel Vandoorne will move to the Dragon Penske squad as drivers champion and join a team with two points to their name in 2021-2022.

Today we ask:

How will the grid look different next season as the reigning champ heads from Mercedes to Dragon?

Why one of the most successful teams might not be on the grid?

And can the new Gen3 cars provide the entertainment needed to forget about the manufacturers who have recently left the sport?

Let's get up to speed with Autosport’s Jake Boxall-Legge