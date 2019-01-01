United States GP Qualifying
Episode 687, Oct 23, 01:32 AM
Luke Smith and Alex Kalinauckas analyse the grid for United States GP, which differs slightly from the order they crossed the line because of various power unit penalties.
We pay tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz, as it was announced shortly before qualifying that he had sadly passed away following an illness.
Luke and Alex also reflect on the current resurgence of Formula 1 in the United States, as Austin hosts another fan-packed grand prix.