The Questions Raised By Audi's Sauber Takeover

It has been one of F1’s worst kept secrets, but Audi has finally named Sauber as its "strategic partner" to enter Formula 1 in 2026.



Sauber has confirmed that Audi will buy a stake in the company, but we don’t know how much



We know they will begin increasing their stake, but we don’t know when.



Ferrari have a Sauber engine supply deal until the end of 2025, but that means supplying a competing road car manufacturer, and the potential for Audi to gain knowledge of the Ferrari program. Will that be an issue for the team at Maranello?



Again, so many unanswered questions.

Today we ask:

· Why has F1 been so keen on getting VW Group into the sport?

· What does this mean for Audi, Sauber and Alfa Romeo?

· And can Audi be competitive when they arrive?



Let’s get up to speed with Autosport’s Matt Kew.