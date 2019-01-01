Mexican GP Review

Luke Smith and Stuart Codling are both in Mexico City this weekend to review the Mexican Grand Prix, with your host Martyn Lee.

With both titles wrapped up there is still plenty to race for. Can Max Verstappen break the record and take 14 wins in a single season? Will Sergio Perez make it a perfect season for Red Bull and leapfrog Charles Leclerc to snatch second in the drivers championship? And can Alpine hold off McLaren over the final grand prix? Let’s find out!