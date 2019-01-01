"Brilliant and insane!": How NASCAR Reacted To Ross Chastain's Move

NASCAR's Ross Chastain stunned the motorsport world last weekend, as he took the decision to nail the throttle and deliberately drove into the SAFER barrier to ride his way around outside, at a 50mph overspeed than anyone else. Duly setting a new lap record and hitting 5G from the force.



It was a wild, last gasp move that guaranteed his place at Phoenix this weekend.



We're joined by Nick Degroot to analyse the reaction from NASCAR, and whether we'll see that move again.