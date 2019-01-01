We Need YOU! Autosport Awards Voting Now Open
Episode 694, Nov 07, 11:25 AM
Go to: awardsvoting.autosport.com
Voting for the 2022 Autosport Awards is open, giving you the chance to have your say on the best motorsport performers of the season.
The Awards, which date back to 1982, celebrate the top drivers and competition machines each year. The nominees in the eight categories open to public vote in 2022 have now been revealed.
On today's podcast, Autosport's Chief Editor Kevin Turner takes you through the categories and drivers, to help you decide which ones to vote on.
