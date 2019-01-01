Our Lewis Hamilton Interview: The Story Behind It

“You're stuck with me for quite a bit longer”



That's the headline on the front cover of this week's Autosport magazine, and today we’re bringing you the story behind that interview special.



It was an interview where Lewis Hamilton opened up about recent challenges and his Formula 1 future.

Unlike a short television recording or a quote for social media, we sat down with him in Austin without the pressure of the cameras or microphones for a rare extended chat about his life and career.



On the podcast today we find out:



• how his family helped him come back from Abu Dhabi disappointment

• what really happened at Mercedes with the 2022 car

• and why Hamilton hasn't had enough of F1 for quite some time



Let’s get up to speed with Autosport’s Matt Kew.