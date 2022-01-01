Abu Dhabi GP Review

F1 2022 is over! Whilst Abu Dhabi wasn't the nailbiter we saw last year, there were still battles to be decided in the drivers and teams championships.



This weekend Sebastian Vettel ended his 299-race career with a celebration from everyone in the paddock, including a track run yesterday with Seb and the Autosport team (trying to keep up).



Joining us from Abu Dhabi is Luke Smith and Jess McFadyen, alongside Kevin Turner and your host Martyn Lee.