What Happened At F1's Abu Dhabi Post-Season Test
Episode 700, Nov 22, 04:09 PM
Autosport's Luke Smith is at the Yas Marina circuit for Formula's post-season Pirelli tyre test.
As well as fielding potential future F1 stars with their young drivers, teams were also allowed to use their 2023 contracted drivers to get them acquainted with their new cars, ahead of the single pre-season test next year.
