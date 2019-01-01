The Decisions Which Cost Binotto His Ferrari Job

Episode 701,  Nov 29, 12:22 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto confirmed he’s leaving the team at the end of the year, after much speculation in recent weeks. Ferrari issued a statement earlier today confirming that it had accepted Binotto’s decision to leave.

Today's podcast will ask: 

•         was he ultimately pushed, or did he walk to enable him to go elsewhere?
•         what does this mean for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in 2023?
•         and why are observers saying management is Ferrari's Achilles heel?

Let's get up to speed with Motorsport.com's F1 Editor Jonathan Noble.
