How We Find Britain's Next Great Driver

When Jenson Button won the 2009 F1 title he became the first of our Young Driver Award winners to do so.



Zak O’Sullivan was the 2021 winner and was recently at Silverstone to get his first taste of F1 machinery with Aston Martin as part of his prize. This Sunday night, at the Autosport Awards, the winner of the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year will be announced.

On today’s podcast, Martyn Lee is joined by chief editor Kevin Turner to reveal exactly how to win the prestigious competition.