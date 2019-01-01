Fired And Hired! F1's Team Boss Bombshells

Formula 1’s driver market has it’s explosive moments this year, with Alonso, Piastri and Ricciardo dominating the headlines. But now it’s the turn of the team bosses.

A breathless 24 hours has seen news from Ferrari, Alfa Romeo/Sauber/Audi, McLaren and Williams

Today we’ll ask:

Who’s out and who’s in

What it means for next season, and years to come

How these new appointees can impact their new teams

Let's get up to speed with Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith