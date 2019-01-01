Fired And Hired! F1's Team Boss Bombshells
Episode 703, Dec 13, 01:38 PM
Formula 1’s driver market has it’s explosive moments this year, with Alonso, Piastri and Ricciardo dominating the headlines. But now it’s the turn of the team bosses.
A breathless 24 hours has seen news from Ferrari, Alfa Romeo/Sauber/Audi, McLaren and Williams
Today we’ll ask:
- Who’s out and who’s in
- What it means for next season, and years to come
- How these new appointees can impact their new teams
Let's get up to speed with Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith