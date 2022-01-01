2022 Review: How We Pick Autosport's Top 50 Drivers

The Autosport Top 50 Drivers list is now in the 21st year of ranking the greatest drivers of the previous 12 months. Autosport’s correspondents travel the world to bring you the inside track from the worlds of Formula 1, World Rally Championship, MotoGP, Sportscars, GT Racing, Formula E, touring cars and more. At the end of every season we ask them to rank the drivers from the series they follow, and that’s now we start to compile Autosport’s overall list of top fifty.

The 2022 list appears in the bumper holiday edition of Autosport magazine on 22 December and on Autosport.com

This week’s podcast reveals the secrets of how we rank drivers and compare them across various series. Martyn Lee is joined by Kevin Turner, James Newbold and Tom Howard to discuss the controversies and how some drivers get the nod over their rivals.