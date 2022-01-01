2022 Review: Formula 1 (Part 2)

Autosport's F1 experts return for the second part of our 2022 season review. Following our previous show, which focussed on the battle up front, this episode analyses action further down the grid.

How did the best-of-the-rest battle work out with McLaren vs Alpine? Has Fernando Alonso made the correct decision to jump ship to Aston Martin? And why was the driver market so spectacular this year? Luke Smith, Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew join Martyn Lee to conclude our look at the this year in Formula 1.