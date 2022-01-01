Remembering Ken Block with Petter and Oliver Solberg

Rally driver and Hoonigan founder, Ken Block, passed away yesterday following a snowmobile accident in Utah. He was 55 years old, and most famous for his Youtube series of daring stunt videos which have been watched over 650million times.

His Hoonigan Racing Division described him as “a visionary, a pioneer and an icon and most importantly a father and husband who will be terribly missed.”

Today we’ll look back at a life lived at full speed:

We’ll hear from friends Petter and Oliver Solberg

Explain how he entered the world of motorsport

And look at the legacy he leaves behind

Martyn Lee gets up to speed with our rally man Tom Howard