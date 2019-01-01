The F1 Record Which Stood For 33 Years

Emerson Fittipaldi won the Formula One World Championship driving for Lotus in 1972. He was 25 years old and became the youngest ever F1 champ. It was a record which held for an amazing 33 years until Fernando Alonso won with Renault in 2005.



Today, we talk to our Chief Editor Kevin Turner about the story of that incredible year and how Fittipaldi stepped up to become champion.