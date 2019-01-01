Formula E's Gen3 Reboot
Episode 710, Jan 11, 05:05 PM
Formula E returns this weekend with new cars, new tech, new teams and drivers ready to race the fastest ever version of the electric machines.
In many ways it is a reboot for the ground-breaking series.
Just before Christmas we dispatched our Formula E man Jake Boxall-Legge to Valencia for the pre-season test, to spy on this new generation.
Today we’ll ask:
• What’s so special about the Gen3 cars?
• Which drivers and teams you should look out for
• Is this the reset FE needs to step up into the motorsport mainstream?
Let's get up to speed with our expert Jake Boxall-Legge
