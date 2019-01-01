Formula E's Gen3 Reboot

Episode 710,  Jan 11, 05:05 PM

Formula E returns this weekend with new cars, new tech, new teams and drivers ready to race the fastest ever version of the electric machines.
 
 In many ways it is a reboot for the ground-breaking series.
 
 Just before Christmas we dispatched our Formula E man Jake Boxall-Legge to Valencia for the  pre-season test, to spy on this new generation.
 
 Today we’ll ask:
 
 • What’s so special about the Gen3 cars?
 • Which drivers and teams you should look out for
 • Is this the reset FE needs to step up into the motorsport mainstream?
 
 Let's get up to speed with our expert Jake Boxall-Legge
